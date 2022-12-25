Aishwarya Rai celebrates Christmas with Aaradhya Bachchan, Preity Zinta gives glimpse of her decorated tree. See photos and videos

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated Christmas with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. On Sunday, the actor took to Instagram to share a picture of them sitting by their decorated Christmas tree. While there was also a picture of Aishwarya’s father in background, Aaradhya is seen holding some decorations with her name tag.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Wishing her fans, the Devdas actor wrote, “Merry Christmas and much love, peace, good health and happiness. God Bless.” In the photo, Aishwarya is seen in a grey jacket flaunting a natural look, while her daughter looks pretty in a peach sweatshirt.

Preity Zinta, on the other hand, shared a video taking fans inside her Christmas celebration. The video showed a decorated room with a Christmas tree with multiple gifts placed below. The video also featured some photos of the actor enjoying time with her family. There’s also a dancing Santa Claus placed in the room.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

She wrote with the video, “Merry Christmas from our family to yours May the spirit of Christmas being joy, happiness, peace & togetherness to all of you and your families. Loads of love n light always #merrychristmas #ting.”

Television actors Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Kanchi Kaul also posted photos from their celebration with family. While Devoleena enjoyed her time with husband Shanwaz Shaikh and mother, Kanchi shared cute videos with husband Shabir Ahluwalia and kids.

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora also took to social media to share the first picture of son Zayn on Christmas. Dressed in Santa Claus costume, the toddler looked cute in the picture as he smiled for the camera.