Aishwarya Rai celebrates 20 years of Devdas with gorgeous photo, Abhishek Bachchan showers love

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas, an adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s novel of the same name, completed 20 years of release on Tuesday. On the occasion, one of the film’s lead actors, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, shared a poster of the movie featuring herself.

Aishwarya essayed the role of Paro, while Shah Rukh Khan played Devdas in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus. The two star-crossed lovers part ways and Devdas finds succour in alcohol. He starts living in a brothel where he meets Chandramukhi (Madhuri Dixit), who falls in love with him. The film also starred Jackie Shroff, Kirron Kher, Manoj Joshi, and many others.

As Aishwarya posted the beautiful poster of the movie, her husband and actor, Abhishek Bachchan was quick to react. He left a heart emoji in the comments section. The fans of Aishwarya also got nostalgic and remembered how much they loved her in the film. One of them wrote, “You were beyond belief♥️🧿 #Bigfan.” Another added, “Wow 20 years. 😱 It feels like it was just released! My all time favourite movie! Such a timeless piece!” A fan also added, “Ur acting was beyond amazing mam.”

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s production house Bhansali Productions also celebrated the occasion with a series of tweets. One of them read, “Devdas is mystical. Devdas is melancholic yet poetic. Devdas is a character and a film so special that it sparks love, longing & romance within us even today… 💕 Devdas, 20 years later still stands for all this and a lot more! Here’s celebrating #20YearsOfDevdas.”

Devdas is mystical.

Devdas is melancholic yet poetic. Devdas is a character and a film so special that it sparks love, longing & romance within us even today… 💕

Devdas, 20 years later still stands for all this and a lot more!

Here’s celebrating #20YearsOfDevdas pic.twitter.com/hp8iG1AoNs — BhansaliProductions (@bhansali_produc) July 12, 2022

Devdas released in the theaters in 2002. At the time of its release, it was the most expensive Hindi film ever made. At a cost of around Rs 50 crore, Devdas was a mammoth project. It also became a box office hit in India and enjoyed a gala time in the overseas market as well.