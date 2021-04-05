Aishwarya Rai catches daughter Aaradhya enjoying Easter treats at home, mom-to-be Dia Mirza twirls in sunshine yellow

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Dia Mirza were among the many celebrities who celebrated Easter on Sunday. (Photo: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram, Dia Mirza/Instagram)

Easter Sunday had Bollywood celebs participating in the celebrations, even if they were muted on account of rising COVID-19 numbers in the city. Actor Aishwarya rai Bachchan shared a photo of daughter Aaradhya late on Sunday as the little one enjoyed some sweet treats. She was dressed in a bunny costume and the actor captioned the photo as, “Easter LOVE y’all.”

Aishwarya is not regular on social media but her posts often come with adorable photos of her daughter. On Holi last month, Aishwarya had shared a photo of Aaradhya as they celebrated Holika dahan at home. Her daughter showed off her gulaal smeared hands to the camera in the photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

On the work front, Aishwarya will be seen next in Mani Ratnam’s film Ponniyin Selvan. This will be actor’s first release after Fanney Khan (2018).

Dia Mirza also wished her fans on Easter. The actor treated her social media followers with a video in which she was seen twirling in a little yellow dress. She captioned the video as “Sunshine Sundays.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial)

Dia recently came back from a short vacation in Maldives where she spent quality time with husband Vaibhav Rekhi and step-daughter Samaira. Post her holidays, the actor took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy.

Sharing a beautiful photo clicked by Vaibhav, Dia wrote, “Blessed to be…

One with Mother Earth…

One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything…

Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs.

Of new saplings.

And the blossoming of hope.

Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb”

Dia got married to Vaibhav in February in a private ceremony with close friends and family members in attendance. She was earlier married to Sahil Sangha. The two parted their ways in 2019.