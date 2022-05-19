Aishwarya Rai is a sight to behold at Cannes 2022, see photos

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan slayed the red carpet on Day 3 of the ongoing 75th Cannes Film Festival. It looks like the Bollywood star saved her best look for the third day as she hit the red carpet in a pastel-pink gown.

Aishwarya on Thursday graced the premiere of Armageddon Time, starring Oscar Isaac, along with Anne Hathaway, Anthony Hopkins, Robert De Niro, Cate Blanchett and Jeremy Strong.

Check out Aishwarya Rai’s photos:

Aishwarya Rai attended the premiere of the film Armageddon Time at the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

Aishwarya Rai looked splendid in pink.

Aishwarya Rai is a regular at Cannes Film Festival every year.

Aishwarya Rai left heads turning at Cannes 2022.

Aishwarya Rai poses for photographers.

Aishwarya Rai's look received a thumbs-up.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Wednesday attended the premiere of Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick. Dressed in a black-floral gown, Aishwarya’s look received a thumbs-up from fans. Earlier in the day, she met old friend and Hollywood star Eva Longoria. Eva posted a video on her Instagram stories, calling Aishwarya her “favourite person of all time”.

This year, Aishwarya is attending the film festival with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. At the L’Oreal after-party, Eva introduced her 3-year-old son Santiago to Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya via a video call.

Apart from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, several other Indian celebrities, including actors Deepika Padukone, Tamannaah Bhatia, Pooja Hegde, Urvashi Rautela, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and music maestro AR Rahman, are attending the film gala this year. The 2022 Cannes Film Market has also selected India as the ‘country of honour‘.