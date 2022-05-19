scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 19, 2022
Aishwarya Rai is a sight to behold at Cannes 2022, see photos

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attend the premiere of the film Armageddon Time at Cannes 2022 Day 3.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 19, 2022 10:32:22 pm
aishwarya rai bachchan at cannes 2022 day 3 photosAishwarya Rai poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film Armageddon Time. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan slayed the red carpet on Day 3 of the ongoing 75th Cannes Film Festival. It looks like the Bollywood star saved her best look for the third day as she hit the red carpet in a pastel-pink gown.

Aishwarya on Thursday graced the premiere of Armageddon Time, starring Oscar Isaac, along with Anne Hathaway, Anthony Hopkins, Robert De Niro, Cate Blanchett and Jeremy Strong.

Also see photos |Deepika Padukone is the cynosure of all eyes at Cannes Film Festival 2022, see photos

Check out Aishwarya Rai’s photos:

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
aishwarya rai cannes day 3 Aishwarya Rai attended the premiere of the film Armageddon Time at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) aishwarya rai cannes 2022 Aishwarya Rai looked splendid in pink. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) cannes 2022 aishwarya rai Aishwarya Rai is a regular at Cannes Film Festival every year. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) aishwarya rai cannes 2022 photos Aishwarya Rai left heads turning at Cannes 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) aishwarya cannes look Aishwarya Rai poses for photographers. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) aishwarya at cannes Aishwarya Rai’s look received a thumbs-up. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Wednesday attended the premiere of Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick. Dressed in a black-floral gown, Aishwarya’s look received a thumbs-up from fans. Earlier in the day, she met old friend and Hollywood star Eva Longoria. Eva posted a video on her Instagram stories, calling Aishwarya her “favourite person of all time”.

This year, Aishwarya is attending the film festival with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. At the L’Oreal after-party, Eva introduced her 3-year-old son Santiago to Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya via a video call.

Also read |Aishwarya Rai on not having a release since 2018: ‘I’ve been a proverbial tortoise since the start of my career’

Apart from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, several other Indian celebrities, including actors Deepika Padukone, Tamannaah Bhatia, Pooja Hegde, Urvashi Rautela, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and music maestro AR Rahman, are attending the film gala this year. The 2022 Cannes Film Market has also selected India as the ‘country of honour‘.

