Aishwarya Rai shares an adorable birthday wish for mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan

Jaya Bachchan, who turned 71 on April 9, was flooded with birthday messages from her fans and family members. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan left adorable wishes for the Bachchan matriarch on their respective social media accounts.

Aishwarya posted a click of herself with mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya and wrote, “✨Happiness always💝.”

While son Abhishek Bachchan shared a beautiful old picture of his mother and wrote, “माँ!, The word says it all. Happy Birthday Ma. Love you,” Shweta Bachchan Nanda posted a photo and wrote, “O Captain My Captain 🎂 xx.”

Here are all the birthday wishes Jaya Bachchan received from her family members:

Several other stars also wished Jaya Bachchan on her birthday:

Wishing #JayaBachchan ji a very happy birthday. Have a great year ahead. Thanks for all the good wishes over the years. pic.twitter.com/c54Au00UzD — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 9, 2019

Elegance personified, #JayaBachchan is an actress par excellence.

Here are some of her most iconic roles: https://t.co/YAxlw1vv06#HappyBirthdayJayaBachchan pic.twitter.com/FToN9Guc6M — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) April 9, 2019

Wishing the all-time Charismatic #JayaBachchan ji on her birthday. I wish your birthday is filled with sunshine of joys, the rainbow of smiles and rainfall of laughter. pic.twitter.com/zxBHENORI0 — Anup Jalota (@anupjalota) April 9, 2019

Wishing warm & loving birth day wishes to the elegant, ever graceful & versatile actress #JayaBachchan, wife of a dear friend & nation’s favorite star, Amitabh Bachchan @SrBachchan. May you be abundantly blessed with super health, lots of love, peace & a long healthy life ahead. — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 9, 2019

Jaya Bachchan, also a parliamentarian, was last seen in a cameo in Ki & Ka.