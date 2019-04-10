Toggle Menu
Aishwarya Rai shares an adorable birthday wish for mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan

Jaya Bachchan received several birthday wishes on Tuesday, including messages from Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posted a click of herself with Jaya Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan. (Photo: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/ Instagram)

Jaya Bachchan, who turned 71 on April 9, was flooded with birthday messages from her fans and family members. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan left adorable wishes for the Bachchan matriarch on their respective social media accounts.

Aishwarya posted a click of herself with mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya and wrote, “✨Happiness always💝.”

While son Abhishek Bachchan shared a beautiful old picture of his mother and wrote, “माँ!, The word says it all. Happy Birthday Ma. Love you,” Shweta Bachchan Nanda posted a photo and wrote, “O Captain My Captain 🎂 xx.”

Here are all the birthday wishes Jaya Bachchan received from her family members:

Several other stars also wished Jaya Bachchan on her birthday:

Jaya Bachchan, also a parliamentarian, was last seen in a cameo in Ki & Ka.

