Aishwarya Rai shares perfect Valentine’s Day selfie with daughter Aaradhya: ‘Love you eternally’

Bollywood and television celebs made the most of Valentine’s Day, sharing mushy messages for their partners on social media. Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, however, bucked the trend by sharing a sweet post for daughter Aaradhya on the day of love.

The Jazbaa actor shared a beautiful selfie with the youngest Bachchan on her Instagram. Aishwarya and AAradhya looked beautiful in red, as they posed in a perfect Valentine’s Day set-up — gifts, flowers and heart shaped decor strewn all around them. Aishwarya also shared another photo of a chocolate cake, which also had the words “I love you” written on it.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan captioned the post with a beautiful Valentine’s Day wish for her nine-year-old. She wrote, “Love you eternally, infinitely and unconditionally my darling angel Aaradhya”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Earlier this month, while wishing Abhishek Bachchan on his birthday, Aishwarya had shared a perfect family selfie featuring the three of them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan may not be very active on social media but her Instagram page is filled with photos of Aaradhya, with the rest of the family also making regular appearances. From family get-togethers to accompanying the actor on work, Aaradhya is quite often captured on camera besides Aishwarya. The proud mother, in a couple of instances, had even shared Aaradhya’s art work on the photo-sharing platform.

Checkout some photos of Aishwarya and Aaradhya here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Miss World 1994, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Fanney Khan. The actor is set to re-team with Mani Ratnam for historical drama Ponniyin Selvan.