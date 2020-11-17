Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wishes daughter Aaradhya on 9th birthday: ‘Love you eternally and unconditionally’

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a few photos from daughter Aaradhya's birthday celebration. (Photo: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram)

Like every year, this year too, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had an adorable wish for daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on her birthday. As Aaradhya turned nine on Monday, Aishwarya took to social media to share photos from her birthday celebrations. The actor also expressed gratitude towards God for bringing Aaradhya into her life.

Abhishek Bachchan, whose recent Netflix film Ludo has brought him a lot of appreciation, also joined Aishwarya in celebrating the special day. In the photos, we see a pretty Aaradhya dressed up in a pink frock for her birthday party.

“HAPPIEST 9th Birthday the ABSOLUTE LOVE OF MY LIFE, MY DARLING ANGEL AARADHYA ️I LOVE YOU Eternally, Infinitely and UNCONDITIONALLY… Forever and Beyond.. GOD BLESS YOU and I thank God every breath I take for YOU in my life🥰Love, Love LOVE YOU🥰️” Aishwarya Rai wrote along with the photos.

On Monday, Amitabh Bachchan also wished granddaughter Aaradhya. He posted a collage of her nine photos over the years, and he wrote, “Happy birthday Aaradhya .. all my love.”

Sikander Kher also wished Aaradhya Bachchan by sharing an unseen photo of Abhishek and his daughter.

“Happy Birthday to this little lady #Aaradhya,” Kher captioned the photo.

