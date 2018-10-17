Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: There are so many misconceptions about cancer in our country

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said it is important to educate people and create awareness about cancer, especially amongst underprivileged women. The Fanney Khan actor supported a Women's Cancer Initiative (WCI), hosted by Tata Memorial Hospital.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan photos Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said people generally need to be more aware of cancer.

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who supported a Women’s Cancer Initiative (WCI) event here, says people generally need to be more aware about the disease as early detection can give them a better chance at a cure. Aishwarya interacted with the media when she supported WCI’s Soul Stirrings event, hosted by Tata Memorial Hospital here on Tuesday.

The actor and former Miss World pointed out that there are many myths in the country about cancer as a disease.

“There are so many myths and misconceptions in our country that it is astonishing to realise and recognise that there are so many people even in this day and age who believe that a disease like cancer could possibly be contagious to us. That’s shocking, but to many it seems that’s a fact.

“That just boils down to lack of awareness, education, access to information, recognising what this disease is all about and the step you need to take as simple as early detection,” she said.

Aishwarya said it is important to educate people and create awareness among them about cancer.

“Events such as these have come together to draw attention and raise awareness, increase dialogue, make information more accessible to people and have people coming for their regular check-ups for early detection because that in the course of action is referred to as a baby step, but it is the most important step to a possible cure of the disease when a patient has it.

“So, earlier detection gives you a higher chance at a cure and that’s a possibility that every person should humanly have a right to access. We hope this early detection of curable cancer in women will be an important component of the cancer control program in India.”

She applauded WCI’s event for supporting and taking care of various issues related to cancer, especially amongst underprivileged women.

