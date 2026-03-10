‘Aishwarya Rai was a simple girl, wasn’t comfortable wearing backless dresses’, recalls stylist: ‘Her mom said it was too revealing’

Aishwarya Rai was just 21 when she created history by being crowned Miss World in the year 1994. The title marked a defining moment in her life, opening several doors for her, including opportunities in films. Aishwarya was already a successful model in India and was being appraoched by filmmakers before she won the international pageant but after her win, she became one of the biggest celebrities in the country, even before appearing in a film. Recently, celebrity stylist Ashley Rebello recalled the time he styled Aishwarya long before she became the global icon she is today.

‘Aishwarya was uncomfortable wearing a backless dress’

Talking about one incident from her early days, when she felt uncomfortable wearing a backless dress, he told at the podcast Beyond the Frame with Avinash Tripathi, “Actually, when I first met her, she wasn’t ‘the Aishwarya Rai’ yet; she was just a simple girl. The first advertisement she did was a suiting campaign, and at that time, I used to conduct trials in my bedroom. Our first meeting happened when she came to my house for her fitting, and it was a backless dress. She asked, ‘Will I have to wear a dress like this?’ And I told her, ‘Yes, what’s the problem with it?’”