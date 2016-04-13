Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was very caring on the sets of Sarbjit, says newcomer Ankita Shrivastav

Ankita Shrivastav, who plays the role of Poonam, Sarabjit’s youngest daughter said it was a huge learning experience working with an actor of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s calibre. Ankita Shrivastav, who plays the role of Poonam, Sarabjit’s youngest daughter said it was a huge learning experience working with an actor of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s calibre.

Actress Ankita Shrivastav, who makes her commercial Bollywood debut with Sarbjit, considers it an honour to have worked alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Ankita, who plays the role of Poonam, Sarabjit’s youngest daughter said it was a huge learning experience working with an actor of Aishwarya’s calibre.

Recollecting her first scene with the former Miss World, Ankita said, “My first scene in the movie was opposite Aishwarya. While I was waiting for my shot to begin, scenes from Aishwarya’s earlier movies like Devdas, Josh and others flashed in front of my eyes. When I finally met her, she asked me what my name is. I introduced myself and she held my hand and said, ‘Ankita, pleased to meet you.’ She was absolutely sweet.”

Also read: Aishwarya Rai makes a rocking appearance in Sarbjit, watch trailer

Narrating Aishwarya’s caring nature while on sets, Ankita said, ” While you are shooting sometimes you are huddled together in a small place. There she didn’t have a team around her. She was not Aishwarya the star. She slipped into her role like a brilliant actor. I remember the temperatures at some places were freezing cold and there she cared for us like her own kids.”

Talking about her role in the movie, Ankita said, “I sport a simple Punjabi look in the film. It’s nothing glamourous at all. I have played my part with utmost honesty.”

Ankita, who has met real life Poonam, called her a beautiful and down-earth-girl. Said Ankita, “I have met Poonam and her family. They used to come on sets to meet us. They are well off now because of the help that poured in post Sarabjit’s death but I wish they had that support when they were struggling to get their father released.”

Sarbjit’s first trailer will be out on April 14.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd