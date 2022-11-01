Aishwarya Rai Bachchan visits Siddhivinayak Temple on birthday with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, see photos

On her 49th birthday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan visited the Siddhivinayak Temple with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

The actor was clicked posing with Aaradhya, and bowing before the Ganesha idol inside the temple.

Earlier, Aishwarya Rai’s husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan had shared a black-and-white image of the actor and captioned it, “Happy Birthday, wifey! Love, light, peace and eternal success.”

In the still from her debut film Iruvar, Aishwarya could be seen adorning her hair with some pretty flowers. The post got a lot of love from her fans, including celebrities like Zoya Akhtar and Bipasha Basu.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 1.