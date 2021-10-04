scorecardresearch
Monday, October 04, 2021
PANDORA PAPERS

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns heads at Paris Fashion Week, see photos

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dazzled at the Paris Fashion Week, and how.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
October 4, 2021 10:17:32 am
aishwarya raiAishwarya Rai looked breathtakingly gorgeous. (Photo: AP Images)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked glorious in white as she recently walked the ramp at Paris Fashion Week. The images from the event have flooded social media.

In the images and clips, Aishwarya could be seen strutting and posing in an all-white floor-length ensemble. Sporting wavy hair and a bright pink lip colour, the beauty queen oozed elegance as she took the floor.

Also Read |Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan arrested: Close friend Salman Khan pays a visit to Mannat, see photos

Aishwarya Rai was also seen posing with other international celebrities such as Helen Mirren, Camila Cabello and Amber Heard.

Take a look at the photos from the event:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan photos Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses with Helen Mirren, Amber Heard and others. (Photo: AP Images) Aishwarya Rai Aishwarya Rai and other celebrities caught during a candid moment. (Photo: AP Images) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Aishwarya Rai Bachchan takes the ramp. (Photo: AP Images)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aishwarya Rai (@lovely_aishwarya)

 

 

 

 

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has the Mani Ratnam directorial Ponniyin Selvan in the pipeline. The period epic is being touted as her big comeback to the screen. She was last seen in the 2018 movie Fanney Khan, along with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

