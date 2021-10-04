Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns heads at Paris Fashion Week, see photos

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked glorious in white as she recently walked the ramp at Paris Fashion Week. The images from the event have flooded social media.

In the images and clips, Aishwarya could be seen strutting and posing in an all-white floor-length ensemble. Sporting wavy hair and a bright pink lip colour, the beauty queen oozed elegance as she took the floor.

Aishwarya Rai was also seen posing with other international celebrities such as Helen Mirren, Camila Cabello and Amber Heard.

Take a look at the photos from the event:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses with Helen Mirren, Amber Heard and others. (Photo: AP Images) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses with Helen Mirren, Amber Heard and others. (Photo: AP Images)

Aishwarya Rai and other celebrities caught during a candid moment. (Photo: AP Images) Aishwarya Rai and other celebrities caught during a candid moment. (Photo: AP Images)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan takes the ramp. (Photo: AP Images) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan takes the ramp. (Photo: AP Images)

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has the Mani Ratnam directorial Ponniyin Selvan in the pipeline. The period epic is being touted as her big comeback to the screen. She was last seen in the 2018 movie Fanney Khan, along with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.