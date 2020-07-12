Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan test positive for coronavirus

Aaradhya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo: Aishwarya Rai/Instagram) Aaradhya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo: Aishwarya Rai/Instagram)

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan has tested positive for coronavirus. Both Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan on Saturday confirmed that they had contracted COVID-19.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope took to Twitter to share the news. He tweeted, “Smt.Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Daughter Aaradhya Abhishek Bacchan have also been detected positive for Covid19. Smt. Jaya Bachchan ji is tested negative for covid19. We wish the Bachchan Family to get well soon with a speedy recovery.”

Smt.Aishwarya Rai Bacchan & Daughter Aaradhya Abhishek Bacchan have also been detected positive for Covid19. Smt. Jaya Bachhan ji is tested negative for covid19. We wish the Bacchan Family to get well soon with a speedy recovery. — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) July 12, 2020

On Saturday, while Amitabh Bachchan asked people who were in close proximity to him in the last ten days to get themselves tested, Abhishek Bachchan requested people to stay calm. The latter’s post read, “Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you.”

As of now, both Amitabh and Abhishek are “stable”, a hospital official confirmed to indianexpress.com.

Celebrities took to Twitter to wish the family a quick recovery.

From Manoj Bajpayee to Taapsee Pannu, various film personalities posted that they are praying for their good health.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the 2018 movie Fanney Khan, where she played a music sensation. She will next be seen in the highly anticipated Mani Ratnam directorial Ponniyin Selvan, which is slated for a 2021 release.

