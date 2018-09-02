Have you seen these photos of Aishwarya Rai, Sunny Leone and Taapsee Pannu?

Check out the latest photos of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Sunny Leone among others. Check out the latest photos of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Sunny Leone among others.

While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a photo of herself and husband Abhishek Bachchan on her Instagram handle, Sunny Leone treated her fans to some new photos from her Dubai trip. Taapsee Pannu, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Manmarziyaan, also shared a photo on Instagram. Scroll to see the latest social media photos of Bollywood celebrities.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan scribbled a heart on the latest photo of herself and Abhishek Bachchan. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan scribbled a heart on the latest photo of herself and Abhishek Bachchan.

Sunny Leone is currently enjoying her vacation in Dubai. The Karenjit Kaur actor has been sharing photos from her holiday on social media. Sunny Leone is currently enjoying her vacation in Dubai. The Karenjit Kaur actor has been sharing photos from her holiday on social media.

Nora Fatehi, who created quite a stir in the industry with her belly dancing skills in Satyameva Jayate song Dilbar, also shared a photo on Instagram. Nora Fatehi, who created quite a stir in the industry with her belly dancing skills in Satyameva Jayate song Dilbar, also shared a photo on Instagram.

Diljit Dosanjh wished all his fans a very good morning with a cute photo. Diljit Dosanjh wished all his fans a very good morning with a cute photo.

Shahid Kapoor looked dapper as always in the latest photo on his Instagram account.

Divyanka Tripathi shared a mirror selfie on Instagram.

Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi actor Diana Penty looked stunning in a red dress in her latest Instagram photo. Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi actor Diana Penty looked stunning in a red dress in her latest Instagram photo.

Taapsee Pannu also shared a beautiful photo on Instagram. Taapsee Pannu also shared a beautiful photo on Instagram.

Kartik Aaryan shared a photo from the sets of Luka Chupi in Gwalior. Kartik Aaryan shared a photo from the sets of Luka Chupi in Gwalior.

While sharing a family photo, While sharing a family photo, Amitabh Bachchan congratulated his daughter Shweta Nanda on launching her own fashion label and wrote, “Proud of you Shweta and all those that put together #mxsworld”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd