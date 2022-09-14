scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

Aishwarya Rai steps out in unusual all-black attire, hides face with a cap. See photos

Aishwarya Rai donned all-black attire along with dark glares and a black cap as she stepped outside a dubbing studio in Bandra.

aishwarya raiAishwarya Rai was snapped outside a dubbing studio. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been in the news ever since her upcoming epic drama, the Mani Ratnam directorial Ponniyin Selvan: 1’s promo hit the internet. On Wednesday, she was seen dressed in a rather unusual fashion, like an actor would do while trying to not reveal their look for their upcoming movie.

Aishwarya was dressed in black from head to toe. She not only sported comfortable-looking black t-shirt and lowers, she also had a black cap and matching dark glares on to complete the look. The actor was clicked outside a dubbing studio in Bandra, Mumbai.

Also Read |Aishwarya Rai says Ponniyin Selvan is the union of iconic talents AR Rahman, Mani Ratnam: ‘Had the privilege of working with them at the start of my career….’

Aishwarya is looking forward to the release of Ponniyin Selvan: 1, where she will be seen sharing screen space with actors like Karthi, Trisha Krishnan and Chiyaan Vikram. The film is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel of the same name. Apart from Vikram, Aishwarya, Karthi and Trisha, the multilingual magnum opus also features R Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj among others in pivotal roles.

aishwarya rai bachchan (Photo: Varinder Chawla) aishwarya rai bachchan photos (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

In an earlier media interaction, Aishwarya had proclaimed Mani Ratnam as her ‘guru’: “Mani Ratnam is my Guru. He is probably one of the most amazing and brilliant directors of our country. I have had the privilege, honour and joy of working with him in the beginning of my career, and several times through it. So it was an easy yes for me to work with that kind of cinema brilliance and the character itself.”

Aishwarya has previously collaborated with Mani Ratnam on Iruvar, Guru and Raavan. She was last seen in the 2018 release Fanney Khan alongside Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-09-2022 at 04:28:27 pm
