Aishwarya Rai Bachchan takes us inside her ‘life’ Aaradhya’s birthday party, fans react: ‘Nothing but pure love…’

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently took to Instagram to wish her daughter Aaradhya a happy birthday as she turned 11 on Wednesday. The photo featured the mother and daughter sharing a kiss, and Aishwarya’s caption read, “0❤️MY LOVE… MY LIFE… I LOVE YOU, MY AARADHYA ❤️ (sic).”

The picture also gives a peek of Aaradhya’s birthday celebrations, as we see a huge floral decorations behind the pair, depicting the number 11 to mark Aaradhya’s 11th birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

While fans showered love on the two, some of them had an issue with Aishwarya kissing her daughter on the lips. One comment read, “Not Indian culture …shameful.” Another wrote, “Not good.” However, another fan defended them, and wrote, “Aishwarya and Aradhya looking the best! God bless you both.” One user wrote a long note about the needless trolling their photo has been bombarded with, stating, “People who are saying sick things really need to get a life this is a shame that if she is kissing her daughter on lips… Like seriously it’s her daughter you don’t know maybe after lots of stress in her personal life she has this child, her little lips her little hands are so adorable for her and even when her daughter grows up she will always be a baby for her mum. Think before you all speak (sic).” Yet another comment read, “Beautiful picture… As a mother who has same age girl as Aaradhya and we do kiss on lips.. And there is nothing but pure love that a mother has for her child and child has for her mum.. Happy 11th Aaradhya beta.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot in 2007 in Mumbai. Aaradhya was born in 2011. Aishwarya was last seen in director Mani Ratnam’s historical epic Ponniyin Selvan: I, which also starred Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, among others.