Have you seen these photos of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan and Sonam Kapoor?

From Bollywood celebrities’ Valentine’s Day photos to film posters, scroll to see photos shared by Bollywood celebrities on social media.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shared this click and wrote, “Happy Valentine’s Day my love… I miss you and I’ll see you soon… @anandahuja @jasonfisher #everydayphenomenal.”

Sara Ali Khan shared this photo and wrote, “Here’s to new beginnings! 💘💝💞💖💗.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posted this family picture today.

Sharing the click, Remo Dsouza wrote, “Love you to the moon and back @lizelleremodsouza happy Valentine’s Day. :)))).”

Riteish Deshmukh also posted this adorable picture of himself with wife Genelia.

“Her future’s so bright she gotta wear shades ♥️ #gullyboy #bosslady #feedhercake,” Shweta Bachchan wrote sharing this click with Zoya Akhtar.

Maheep Kapoor posted this click on Valentine’s day.

Sharing this photo, Neha Dhupia wrote, “Till death do us apart …. and my love affair with food continues 😉😆❤️… #happyvalentinesday.”

“Finding #kabirsingh,” Shahid Kapoor wrote with this photo.

Salman Khan shared this poster with the caption, “Bina mile kabhi pyaar ho sakta hai? Introducing @pranutan & @iamzahero in this unique love story directed by @nitinrkakkar. #Notebook, releasing 29th March 2019, trailer out on 17th Feb. @SKFilmsOfficial @cine1studios @muradkhetani @ashwinvarde @tseries.official.”