Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks resplendent as she walks the Cannes red carpet

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has finally made her highly-anticipated appearance on the Cannes red carpet. The global icon took to Instagram to reveal her first look for the world-renowned film festival.

Dressed in a golden-green number, Aishwarya looked ethereal as she finally made her way to the red carpet with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

The actor shared multiple photos from the event. The caption of a photo, which featured Aishwarya and little Aaradhya, read, “My Sunshine Forever☀️LOVE YOU.”

Aishwarya Rai and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan had reached the French city on Sunday. Sharing a photo of herself with Aaradhya, Aishwarya wrote, “We’re HERE…Thank you All for your LOVE Cannes 2019.” Aishwarya has been walking the Cannes red carpet for nearly a decade now. She is at the festival representing a hair and make-up brand.

While Aishwarya may have arrived late at Cannes, her colleagues from the Indian entertainment industry have been making a splash at this year’s festival. Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Hina Khan and Kangana Ranaut have already grabbed eyeballs with their red carpet appearances.

Both Hina and Priyanka made their debut at Cannes Film Festival this year. While Hina is in Cannes to present the first look of her movie Lines, Priyanka is at the French Riviera representing a jewellery brand.

Other Bollywood personalities like Huma Qureshi, Diana Penty, AR Rahman and Mallika Sherawat among others also marked their presence.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja also arrived at Cannes on Sunday.