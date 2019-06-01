Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shoots for a tribute track dedicated to Pulwama soldiers

After Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently shot for a special song dedicated to the soldiers who lost their lives during the Pulwama attack.

The initiative is a joint production of Happy Productions India and CRPF India.

On Saturday, Happy Productions India took to Twitter to share a photo of Aishwarya Rai filming the song. The actor was seen saluting as she faced the camera for the track.

Happy Productions India tweeted, “#AishwaryaRaiBachchan recently shot for the Tribute Song for the Martyrs of #Pulwama For which @SrBachchan @aamir_khan #RanbirKapoor @TheAaryanKartik etc have already shot. A Joint Initiative of @HAPPYPRODINDIA and @crpfindia.”

The actors have shot for a four-minute track called “Tu Desh Mera,” which will feature a number of Bollywood personalities. Earlier, the official handle of the CRPF had shared images of Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor shooting the song with a tweet that read, “Commendable work has been done by @SrBachchan, @aamir_khan and #RanbirKapoor for the tribute song #TuDeshMera dedicated to the Martyrs of Pulwama. We would like to thank you all for showing your support towards the Martyrs.”

The Pulwama attack took place on the Jammu-Srinagar highway on February 14. Post the attack, celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Diljit Dosanjh, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan among others had lend financial support to the kin of the soldiers who had passed away during the attack.

On the work front, Aishwarya Bachchan recently confirmed that she has singed a Mani Ratnam movie. She will also be seen sharing screen space with her actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan in romantic drama Gulab Jamun.