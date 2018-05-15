Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Will decide on Jasmine after it’s rewritten

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan says her involvement with surrogacy drama Jasmine will only be confirmed once the script is re-written. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan says her involvement with surrogacy drama Jasmine will only be confirmed once the script is re-written.

Months after speculation that she is going to star in KriArj Entertainment’s surrogacy drama Jasmine, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan says her involvement will only be confirmed once the script is re-written.

Toilet Ek Prem Katha fame director Shree Narayan Singh has written the film and is expected to co-produce Jasmine with KriArj’s Prerna Arora. From the time Shree Narayan announced the project, Aishwarya’s name has been attached to the film.

Besides Jasmine, Aishwarya Rai has, reportedly, greenlit two other KriArj projects – the remakes of Nargis Dutt’s Raat Aur Din (1967) and Sadhana starrer Woh Kaun Thi (1964). In a video call from Cannes, Aishwarya broke her silence on her upcoming projects.

“When I heard Jasmine, I asked them to take it for a rewrite. So, it depends up on what they do with it. It got announced before I confirmed it. That’s why I keep saying that we need to come together as a team. I heard it and I requested for a rewrite. Let’s see where that goes.

“Woh Kaun Thi and Raat Aur Din were fabulous ideas but I need to come back and hear the teams out on how they want to make them and probably then make the announcements. Originals were great ideas, but I need to see how the two directors want to make them for the current audience. Once that is set on paper, we will go for it,” said Aishwarya Rai.

Shree Narayan Singh, reportedly, took nearly three years to complete the script of Jasmine. According to his interview with a leading daily, a debutante director will helm the film. As for Aishwarya, she will be seen next in Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Fanne Khan, which is set to arrive in theatres on July 13. Produced by Prerna Arora and directed by Marathi filmmaker Atul Manjrekar, the film sees Aishwarya in the role of a diva.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd