Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Aishwarya Rai looks beautiful in a new leaked pic from Ponniyin Selvan 1 sets

Here is a new behind-the-scenes picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as queen Nandini from Ponniyin Selvan.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as queen Nandini. (Photo: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as queen Nandini is the epitome of beauty in the new BTS pictures from the sets of Ponniyin Selvan: 1. In the leaked picture doing the rounds on the internet, Aishwarya is dressed up as her character in the film. Fans were quick enough to comment on the photo with one fan writing, “Our queen is back.”

The 48-year-old actor will make a comeback with Mani Ratnam’s Tamil period film. She was last seen in Fanney Khan that released in 2018. In an interview with ETimes, the actor said during the pandemic, “My priority is still my family and my child. I braved and stepped out to complete Mani sir’s Ponniyin Selvan, but that doesn’t change my focus for my family and Aaradhya.” 

Aishwarya took to her Instagram handle on July 19 and had officially announced that she was a part of the film. Posting a picture of her character from the movie, the actor wrote in the caption, “Vengeance has a beautiful face! Meet Nandini, the Queen of Pazhuvoor! #PS1 releasing in theatres on 30th September in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.”

The film is a historical drama based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1995 novel of the same name. Ponniyin Selvan Part-1 has an ensemble cast. Apart from Aishwarya, the film stars Vikram,Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R. Parthiban. It is all set to release in theatres on September 30. 

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 01:52:26 pm
Amitabh battles Covid: 'You seek isolation a million times in your career, but...'

Amitabh battles Covid: 'You seek isolation a million times in your career, but...'

John Abraham's first look as Pathaan villain revealed

John Abraham's first look as Pathaan villain revealed

