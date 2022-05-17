Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya leave for Cannes 2022, fans say, ‘Aaradhya looks exactly like her father’. Watch video

Bollywood couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, along with their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, have left for France to attend this year’s Cannes Film Festival. They were spotted at the Mumbai airport late on Monday night. Aishwarya has been a regular at the Cannes Film Festival and she has often taken Aaradhya along with her.

In a video which was shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Aishwarya is seen acing her airport look in a black blazer that she paired with matching trousers and boots. Aaradhya wore a pink sweatshirt while Abhishek was seen in a purple hoodie. As the stars arrived at the airport, Aishwarya walked with her hand on Aaradhya’s shoulder while the latter happily posed for the photographers stationed at the airport. Later, Abhishek joined the two for a family photo.

As the video surfaced online, some Instagram users noticed how Aaradhya looks like her father Abhishek. One of the comments on the video read, “Aaradhya looks exactly like her father!😍👌” Another user wrote, “She look like female version of abhishek sir 🙌” A user also noted, “Wow so beautiful family.”

Aishwarya made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 2002 for the world premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Devdas. She has since made an appearance on the red carpet of the film festival every year and impressed fans with her fashion sense. In 2007, the actor was joined by Abhishek on the red carpet.

Check out Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s various looks at Cannes Film Festival

Aishwarya Rai at the 71st international film festival, Cannes. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Aishwarya Rai at the 71st international film festival, Cannes. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Girls of The Sun’ at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 12, 2018. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP) Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Girls of The Sun’ at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 12, 2018. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘La Belle Epoque’ at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Monday, May 20, 2019. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘La Belle Epoque’ at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Monday, May 20, 2019. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

India has been chosen as the ‘country of honour’ at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. The festival begins on May 17 and will end on May 28. Besides Aishwarya, Deepika Padukone and Hina Khan have reached Cannes to be a part of the prestigious film festival. Deepika is a part of the nine-member jury.