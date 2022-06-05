IIFA 2022: Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya share a sweet moment with Abhishek Bachchan as they cheer for their main man. Watch

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan cheered and hooted for husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan as he performed at recently concluded IIFA 2022. In a video doing the rounds online, Abhishek performs in full gusto while Aishwarya cheers for him. The two share a moment, as Aishwarya joins his dance steps while being seated. He touches her chin while she continues hooting. Their daughter Aaradhya was also seen joining her parents while seated.

The couple was the cynosure of all eyes, as they twinned in black at the awards ceremony that was held at Abu Dhabi. Amitabh Bachchan shared a photo of them as well and called it ‘smashing’. The power couple of Bollywood had turned heads at Cannes recently as well. Their daughter Aaradhya had joined them too.

On the work front, Abhishek was last seen in Dasvi. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the 2018 film Fanney Khan, and will next be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, which will be released in two parts. Initially, the couple had signed on for a film titled Gulab Jamun, but due to creative differences, they opted out of the film.

Speaking with Film Companion at Cannes, Aishwarya called herself ‘the proverbial tortoise’ from the start of her career, ‘someone who will focus on her work and trudge along at a pace which is right, which is real, which is committed’.

Aishwarya said, “What happened in the last two years was a natural pause that we all took. I’ve always been someone to keep it real, that’s who I am, that’s my sense of prioritising. It’s been a really challenging two years, and my natural instinct is to focus on reality. I’ve never been one to play into the expectation of, ‘Oh my God, is time flying by, why is there no release this year, how many releases do you want to put out, what is the kind of comment it might attract, what is the kind of perception it might attract’, I’ve never been one to play into perception.”