Aishwarya Rai Bachchan holds Aaradhya’s hand at Mumbai airport, fan says ‘Let the girl be herself’

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday morning as they left for an undisclosed location, possibly for a family vacation.

Aaradhya looked adorable as she walked hand in hand with her star mother. Aishwarya was dressed in all black, while Abhishek was seen sporting casuals.

As soon as the video was shared online, fans reacted to it by showering compliments on the trio. However, there were some negative comments about how Aaradhya Bachchan is always clicked being molly-coddled by her mother, despite being only three years short of entering her teens.

One comment read, “Why is she always holding her hand let the girl be herself?” Another user wrote, “Ooh she isn’t carrying her anymore.” “What’s wrong with her holding her kid’s hand in public? She is normally surrounded by a crowd. Her mum once fell at the airport. Look at the guy barely feet behind them trying to get a picture,” commented another person.

It could be that the Bachchan family is going for a holiday to ring in Aishwarya Rai’s birthday, which falls on November 1. On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan I.