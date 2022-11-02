scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

Aishwarya Rai expresses gratitude to fans for birthday wishes, posts happy picture with daughter Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated her birthday with her daughter Aaradhya at the Siddhivinayak Temple.

aishwarya rai aaradhyaAishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a photo with Aaradhya. (Photo: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Twitter)

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who celebrated her 49th birthday on Tuesday, expressed gratitude towards her fans who showered her with love and blessings. In an Instagram post, Aishwarya mentioned about the ‘positivity’ she feels around her fans. To celebrate her special day, the actor visited the Siddhivinayak Temple with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

“✨🙏Gratitude❤️🧿Thank you so much for all your immense love, warmest wishes, blessings and so much positivity… 🥰Much love always❣️❤️💝💖God Bless✨🌈,” Aishwarya wrote on Instagram. She posted a picture of herself with Aaradhya from her visit to the Siddhivinayak Temple. In the photo, the mother-daughter duo smiled at the camera.

Also read |Aishwarya Rai-Mani Ratnam movies, ranked

Fans found the Ponniyin Selvan 1 star as ‘gorgeous’ as ever in the photo. One of them commented on it saying, “Beautiful and Gorgeous as always😍 my favourite forever❤️.” Another added, “A very happy Birthday Queen. You’re an inspiration. Dignity personified. ♥️💫🎊.” A fan also found Aaradhya to be ‘kind’ as a comment on Aishwarya’s post read, “Your daughter is growing up so nicely. I can sense the kindness in her. You are doing well, Aish. Bless you.” Her post also got love from Manish Malhotra, Daboo Ratnani and Bipasha Basu.

Also read |When Aishwarya Rai said she rejected film offers before Miss India: ‘I would have to be answerable to my kids’

Aishwarya Rai received a special birthday wish from her husband Abhishek Bachchan on Tuesday. He shared a monochrome picture of her from the sets of her debut movie Iruvar. Along with the photo, he wrote, “Happy Birthday, wifey! Love, light, peace and eternal success.” She also got birthday wishes from Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty, and Rakul Preet Singh.

Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 1.

