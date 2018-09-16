Aishwarya seeks Lord Ganesha’s blessings, TV actors attend Ekta’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebration

While Ekta Kapoor hosted a bash for her friends, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan sought blessings from Lord Ganesha. While Ekta Kapoor hosted a bash for her friends, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan sought blessings from Lord Ganesha.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and mother Brindya Rai were seen seeking blessings from Lord Ganesha at GBT Mandal King circle Sion. As mother Aishwarya tried to keep her daughter away from the crowd, Aaradhya was seen offering prayers to the God.

Not just them, television world’s biggest names such as Anita Hassanandini, Karan Patel and Mona Singh among others visited Ekta Kapoor’s house to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha.

Here are the photos:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya and mother at GBT Mandal King circle Sion. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya and mother at GBT Mandal King circle Sion. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Aishwarya Rai with Aaradhya as she exits GBT Mandal King circle Sion. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Aishwarya Rai with Aaradhya as she exits GBT Mandal King circle Sion. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Aaradhya Bachchan seeking blessings from Lord Ganapti at GBT Mandal King circle Sion. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Aaradhya Bachchan seeking blessings from Lord Ganapti at GBT Mandal King circle Sion. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Anita Hassanandani posed for shutterbugs at Ekta Kapoor’s house. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Krystal D’souza looked beautiful as she visited Ekta Kapoor’s house for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Krystal D’souza looked beautiful as she visited Ekta Kapoor’s house for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Mona Singh was all smiles for the shutterbugs. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Mona Singh was all smiles for the shutterbugs. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Karan Patel made a stylish entry with Karan Patel made a stylish entry with Ankita Bhargava . (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Rakesh Roshan at Ekta Kapoor’s house.(Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Rakesh Roshan at Ekta Kapoor’s house.(Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Shefali Zariwala was all smiles at Ekta Kapoor’s house. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Shefali Zariwala was all smiles at Ekta Kapoor’s house. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd