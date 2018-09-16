Aishwarya seeks Lord Ganesha’s blessings, TV actors attend Ekta’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebration

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 16, 2018 7:38:27 pm
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and mother Brindya Rai were seen seeking blessings from Lord Ganesha at GBT Mandal King circle Sion. As mother Aishwarya tried to keep her daughter away from the crowd, Aaradhya was seen offering prayers to the God.
Not just them, television world’s biggest names such as Anita Hassanandini, Karan Patel and Mona Singh among others visited Ekta Kapoor’s house to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha.
Here are the photos:
