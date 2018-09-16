Follow Us:
Sunday, September 16, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

Aishwarya seeks Lord Ganesha’s blessings, TV actors attend Ekta’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebration

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan Anita Hassanandini, Karan Patel and Mona Singh among others were seen seeking blessings from Lord Ganesha.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 16, 2018 7:38:27 pm
aishwarya rai takes lord ganesh blessings While Ekta Kapoor hosted a bash for her friends, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan sought blessings from Lord Ganesha.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and mother Brindya Rai were seen seeking blessings from Lord Ganesha at GBT Mandal King circle Sion. As mother Aishwarya tried to keep her daughter away from the crowd, Aaradhya was seen offering prayers to the God.

Not just them, television world’s biggest names such as Anita Hassanandini, Karan Patel and Mona Singh among others visited Ekta Kapoor’s house to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha.

Here are the photos:

aishwarya rai bachchan with aaradhya Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya and mother at GBT Mandal King circle Sion. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) aishwarya rai bachchan photo Aishwarya Rai with Aaradhya as she exits GBT Mandal King circle Sion. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) aaradhya bachchan photos Aaradhya Bachchan seeking blessings from Lord Ganapti at GBT Mandal King circle Sion. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Anita Hassanandani at Ekta Kapoor house Anita Hassanandani posed for shutterbugs at Ekta Kapoor’s house. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) krystal dsouza Krystal D’souza looked beautiful as she visited Ekta Kapoor’s house for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Mona Singh photo Mona Singh was all smiles for the shutterbugs. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) karan patel at ekta kapoor house Karan Patel made a stylish entry with Ankita Bhargava. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) rakesh roshan at ekta kapoor house Rakesh Roshan at Ekta Kapoor’s house.(Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Shefali Zariwala actor Shefali Zariwala was all smiles at Ekta Kapoor’s house. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Must Watch

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Inside Bigg Boss 12 House
Watch Now
Inside Bigg Boss 12 House
Buzzing Now
Advertisement