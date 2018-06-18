Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares adorable photos on Father’s Day

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also had a get-together with her cousin sisters on Father’s Day. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also had a get-together with her cousin sisters on Father’s Day.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently made her debut on photo-sharing site Instagram. On special occasions, the actor makes sure to share a post. The latest post of Aishwarya shows the actor at a get-together with her cousin sisters. “✨💖SISTERSUNDAY😘🌈,” reads the photo’s caption.

On Father’s Day, Aishwarya shared an endearing photo where she is seen with her little princess Aaradhya Bachchan and mother Vrinda Rai. We can also see the actor holding a photo of her late father Krishnaraj Rai and also don’t miss the camera-friendly little Bachchan showing a heart symbol with her hands.

Not only this, Aishwarya shared another photo where she is seen with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya. It is such a lovely family photo.

See the posts shared by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the occasion of Father’s Day:

Abhishek too had shared two posts on Father’s Day. One wishing his dad Amitabh Bachchan and another with his darling daughter Aaradhya. “For holding my hand and guiding my through it all….For teaching my by leading by example….For still holding my hand and for your unending love and support. Happy Father’s Day! Love you Pa. @amitabhbachchan,” wrote the actor along with his first post while the second post’s caption read, “#happyfathersday to this angel for making me a father and making me realise what it takes to do what a father needs to do. I hope I can make you very proud. Papa loves you.”

See the posts shared by Abhishek Bachchan on the occasion of Father’s Day:

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is busy with her next film Fanne Khan and husband Abhishek Bachchan will be seen in Manmarziyan.

