Aishwarya Rai Bachchan follows Beyonce’s footsteps for Fanney Khan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan plays a singing sensation in her upcoming film Fanney Khan, and she will be introduced in the film through the song “Mohabbat”. Choreographed by Frank Gatson Jr, “Mohabbat” is said to be one of the highlights of the film.

Talking about the song, Fanney Khan director Atul Manjrekar said, “The concept of the song came through Aishwarya’s character in the film. She is the number one singer and the most beautiful woman in the country. The song sees her character touring across India and performing in front of a live audience. For the sequence, we referenced recent concerts that featured Arijit Singh, Ed Sheeran, Coldplay. That was the starting point.”

Producers Bhushan Kumar, Anil Kapoor and PS Bharathi brought in Frank Gatson Jr who has earlier worked with Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez and others so they could achieve a similar look.

On working with Frank, Atul said, “There is great talent in India and one of them, Ganesh Acharya is the main choreographer for my film. However, with Aishwarya’s song, we were attempting a performance of an international calibre. That said, let us not call Frank a choreographer. He is more of a performance designer. It’s more of a performance-oriented number than a dance sequence”.

He continued, “When we approached him, he was very excited about the project and wanted to work with Aishwarya. The prospect of doing a Bollywood song appealed to him.”

To present Aishwarya like the diva she is, Manish Malhotra has done the costumes. Atul further revealed that Aishwarya is a good singer off-screen as well. He said, “She would sing in-between takes and I was stunned when I heard her voice for the first time”.

Fanney Khan revolves around a father going the extra mile to fulfill his daughter’s dream of being a singer. Alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Fanney Khan also stars Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. The film is scheduled to release on August 3.

