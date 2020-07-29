Truly overwhelmed and forever indebted: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan expresses gratitude towards well-wishers

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a photo on Instagram and thanked her fans. (Photo: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a photo on Instagram and thanked her fans. (Photo: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram)

A day after being discharged from the hospital, Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan thanked everyone who prayed for her and her family’s well being.

Aishwarya, her daughter Aaradhya, husband Abhishek Bachchan and father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for coronavirus earlier in July. All of them got admitted in Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital. On Monday, Aishwarya and Aaradhya tested negative for COVID-19 and returned home.

Taking to her Instagram account, Aishwarya shared a photo and said she feels “forever indebted” for the love and wishes her family received during the difficult time.

She wrote, “THANK YOU SO SO MUCH for ALL your Prayers , Concern, Wishes and Love for my darling Angel Aaradhya 🥰🙏❤️and for Pa, Ab …and me✨TRULY OVERWHELMED and forever indebted…GOD BLESS YOU ALL ❤️✨ALL MY LOVE ALWAYS and Prayers for the well-being of you ALL and all yours… Truly, Deeply and Heartfelt… ❤️Be Well and Be Safe GOD BLESS ✨LOVE YOU All too🙏❤️✨”

While Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan have recovered, Amitabh and Abhishek continue to be treated for coronavirus in Nanavati hospital. Sources say the two are stable.

Senior Bachchan keeps his fans updated about his health through social media. Recently, he shared a photo on Instagram and mentioned, “the beautiful Dutch clogs of the Netherlands .. and my own woollen clogs to keep me warm in these trying circumstances ..”

