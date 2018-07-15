Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan’s ‘fun time’ in Paris, see photos

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Instagram is proof that she and Aaradhya are having a gala time. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Instagram is proof that she and Aaradhya are having a gala time.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan are in Paris. While Aishwarya is in the city to attend an event of a brand she endorses, she is also enjoying some quality time with her little princess. Aishwarya’s Instagram is proof that she and Aaradhya are having a gala time.

Aishwarya recently shared a photo where she is seen enjoying a park ride with her daughter and the photo caption reads, “😍Super FUN Times with my Love💖.” In another photo making the rounds on fan pages, the mother-daughter duo can be seen on the streets of Paris with some friends. We earlier saw how the two posed at Eiffel Tower and Disneyland.

See recent photos of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were seen on the streets of Paris with some friends. (Photo credit: aradhya_bachchan/Instagram) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were seen on the streets of Paris with some friends. (Photo credit: aradhya_bachchan/Instagram)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan share a mother-daughter moment. (Photo credit: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan share a mother-daughter moment. (Photo credit: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram)

Aaradhya Bachchan is a poser. (Photo credit: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram) Aaradhya Bachchan is a poser. (Photo credit: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram)

Aaradhya Bachchan is enjoying her time in Paris. (Photo credit: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram) Aaradhya Bachchan is enjoying her time in Paris. (Photo credit: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram)

Aishwarya’s mom Vrinda Rai is in Paris too and she was seen in a few clicks with Aish and Aaradhya. See more photos here:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya were seen with Vrinda Rai. (Photo credit: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya were seen with Vrinda Rai. (Photo credit: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan captioned the click as, “My SuperGirls🌈✨💖.”(Photo credit: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan captioned the click as, “My SuperGirls🌈✨💖.”(Photo credit: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram)

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai is gearing up for her next titled Fanney Khan which will hit screens in August. The Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra production venture will see Aishwarya playing singing sensation Baby Singh.

