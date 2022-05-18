Aishwarya Rai attends Top Gun Maverick premiere at Cannes 2022, see photos and videos

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Wednesday attended the premiere of Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. Aishwarya made her second appearance on the Cannes 2022 red carpet in a black and floral ensemble.

Aishwarya had earlier in the day bumped into her old friend and Hollywood star Eva Longoria. Eva posted a video with Aishwarya on her Instagram stories.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been a regular at the Cannes Film Festival. She is at the event this year with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Check out Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s photos at Cannes 2022:

Aishwarya Rai made a stylish appearance at the red carpet. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Aishwarya Rai made a stylish appearance at the red carpet. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Apart from Aishwarya, several other Indian artistes are attending the film fiesta this year. The 75th edition of Cannes has picked India as the ‘country of honour‘. Actors Deepika Padukone, Tamannaah Bhatia, Pooja Hegde, Urvashi Rautela, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and music maestro AR Rahman were among those who walked the red carpet on its Day 1.

I&B Minister Anurag Thakur inaugurated the India Pavilion at Cannes Film Market – ‘Marche du Film’. He rolled out the red carpet for foreign filmmakers to make movies in the country by offering incentives up to Rs 2.5 crore for co-production and hiring local manpower in such ventures.

Deepika, who is attending Cannes 2022 as a jury member spoke at the India Pavilion on Wednesday. She said, “I feel as a nation, we have it. We have the talent, we have the ability and I think we just need that sort of conviction. I truly believe there will come a day when Indian won’t have to be at Cannes, and Cannes (film festival) will be in India.”