Have you seen these photos of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Akshay Kumar?

Here are the recently shared photos by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Akshay Kumar.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a few photos with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on her Instagram account on Sunday, recounting the time she had met the late political leader. While Aishwarya shared a few throwback photos, Gold star Akshay Kumar shared a picture with his daughter Nitara Kumar. Scroll to see recent social media photos of your favourite Bollywood stars.
Aishwarya Rai shared a few photos when she had met former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. She shared these photos with caption, “✨🙏Respect 🙏✨Rest In Peace🙏✨”.”Deepika Padukone shared this click and wrote, “Capturing Moments 📸📸#WorldPhotographyDay.”Ranveer Singh shared this photo on his social media account. Twinkle Khanna shared a click of husband Akshay Kumar and daughter Nitara Kumar. Looks like the Gold actor is spending some quality time with family. “So much more than just window-dressing but I must admit the tall man is easy on the eyes as well :) #windowofopportunity,” read the image’s caption.Sushant Singh Rajput shared this photo and wrote, “‘I’ am just ‘you’ away from Glory. 💥”Amitabh Bachchan is all excited for the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Big B tweeted a few photos from the show’s sets. “T 2904 – KBC begins again .. !! Its been 18 years and the 10th season now .. been a long association, never possible without your love and support ..🙏🙏🌹🌹,” read the image caption. Manmarziyaan actor Abhishek Bachchan shared this pretty picture. “Bonfire nights in Kashmir. #Manmarziyaan #RoadToManmarziyaan #TakeTwo,” he wrote along the click. “‘ADEN’ feels yo!,” wrote Nia Sharma with this selfie. Paltan actor Siddhanth Kapoor posted this photo. “Take Me Back ♥️🙏, HapPiest with Nature around … Happy Sunday All ♥️♥️♥️ #ThrowbackToPaltan #Paltan #Ladakh #FreakOfNature #NatureBoy #Soldier,” read the caption. Anurag Kashyap shared a few photos on his Instagram account as well announcing that he has begun working on Sacred Games Season 2. “That’s how we work on the season 2 of Sacred Games #goa #parkhyatt #netflix @vidushak @neeraj.ghaywan @vikramadityamotwane @ishikamohanmotwane,” he wrote with the photos. TV actor Asha Negi shared this photo and wrote, “Stay in bed kinda sundayyyyyy!!!📷 @rithvik_d #sundayvibes#cozylife 💞💞💞.”Rithvik Dhanjani shared this photo as well on his social media account.