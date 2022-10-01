scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 01, 2022

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Mani Ratnam are all smiles after Ponniyin Selvan’s big opening day. See pictures

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to Instagram and posted a couple of pictures with Ponniyin Selvan: I director Mani Ratnam.

Aishwarya rai, Mani Ratnam, PS-1Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posed with Mani Ratnam. (Photo: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram)

Director Mani Ratnam’s much-anticipated movie Ponniyin Selvan: I was released in theatres on September 30, and the film has garnered positive reviews and big box ofice response so far. The film has an ensemble cast of Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, and Trisha, among others. Ponniyin Selvan also marks Aishwarya’s comeback to the big screen after four years. 

On Saturday, Aishwarya took to Instagram and shared multiple pictures with Mani Ratnam. The actor and director were all smiles as they posed for the camera. Fans loved the duo and one of them wrote, “Do more films with each other.” Another fan wrote, “The greatest director-actor pair.” Fans also loved Aishwarya as Queen Nandini in the movie and said, “Aishwarya born to play Nandini.”

Talking about working with Mani Ratnam, Aishwarya said at a promotional event, “Working with Mani sir, he is my guru. I worked on my first film with him. I am blessed to get an opportunity to start my journey as an actor working with him. The perfect school, the perfect guru, because experience is the best teacher. A lot of work ethic, it all starts in the beginning.”

Mani Ratnam and Aishwarya’s collaboration goes back to the time when she made her debut with his film Iruvar, 25 years ago. After Iruvar, the duo have collaborated on multiple films such as Guru, Raavan and Raavanan. 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How European colonisers observed and documented Durga Puja celebrations i...Premium
How European colonisers observed and documented Durga Puja celebrations i...
Useless meetings waste time and $100 million a year for big companiesPremium
Useless meetings waste time and $100 million a year for big companies
Jasprit Bumrah has Sushil Kumar like intimidating aura, without him India...Premium
Jasprit Bumrah has Sushil Kumar like intimidating aura, without him India...
To better track PLI claims, Govt floats digital platforms for data sharingPremium
To better track PLI claims, Govt floats digital platforms for data sharing

Ponniyin Selvan: I is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s novel of the same name. The film and has collected Rs.25.86 crore in Tamil Nadu on day one, ranking third for the year in Tamil Nadu, behind Valimai and Beast.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-10-2022 at 12:15:51 pm
Next Story

Putin slams West and US for ‘double standards’; cites plundering of India & Africa

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

68th National Film Awards: Ajay Devgn, Suriya look elated as they win big, Asha Parekh gets emotional
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 01: Latest News
Advertisement