Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor clicked on the sets of Fanney Khan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor on the sets of Fanney Khan. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor on the sets of Fanney Khan.

After watching Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as an epitome of poise, elegance and beauty in Karan Johar directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, fans of the beauty have been waiting with bated breath to watch her back on the silver screen. And on June 15, 2018, the wait will be finally over as her next big screen outing, Fanney Khan also starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao will hit the screens. But you do not need to wait for so long to catch a glimpse of your favourite star. A couple of photos from the sets of Atul Manjrekar directorial have surfaced on social media.

Seen in the photos are Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya who have earlier shared the screen in Humara Dil Aaapke Paas Hai (2000) and Taal (1999). Anil is seen donning the look of a man in his 50s or early 60s with his grey hair and Aishwarya looks as gorgeous and charming as ever. Fanney Khan is the official Indian remake of the Oscar-nominated 2000 Dutch film Everybody’s Famous. The film is a hilarious take on how far some people are willing to go for fame. It will be the first time that we would see Rajkummar Rao romancing Aishwarya in the movie. Talking about romancing one of world’s most beautiful women, Rajkummar earlier said, “I am a little nervous, and excited. Because you have to romance the world’s most beautiful woman. But it’ll come very naturally, I am sure.”

Producer Prernaa Arora of KriArj Entertainment announced the release date of the movie a few days back and said in a statement, “We are happy to announce that Fanney Khan is coming to wish audiences Eid Mubarak on the 15th June next year. The film is a beautiful slice of life story that comes straight from the heart and will have audiences thoroughly entertained.”

