Aishwarya Rai goes back to click selfie with fan, Abhishek Bachchan thanks her for ‘being amazing’. Watch

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan may not have had a release for years but her fan following remains intact. In a video that is going viral on the social media platforms, Aishwarya is seen receiving heap of praise from a fan, who was present during the actor’s green carpet moment at IIFA 2022. The fan called Aishwarya “an international and Bollywood queen.” Aishwarya thanked the fan for being “so generous” in his praise. As she stepped on the green carpet with husband Abhishek Bachchan, the fan requested the actor for a picture. As soon as Aishwarya and Abhishek were done posing for the paparazzi at the event, the actor walked up to her fan to oblige his request of selfie and posed for the picture.

Aishwarya’s act won the internet as fans could not stop from praising the actor. “Lets appreciate how #AishwaryaRaiBachchan took a selfie with that fan who was asking when she entered. She did the green carpet thing and went back to him for that selfie. So sweet,” a fan mentioned on Twitter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebs Ark (@celebs.ark)

Aishwarya and Abhishek had a great time on IIFA 2022. The two attended the event with their daughter Aaradhya. In a video, which went viral on the social media platforms, Abhishek was seen performing in front of an overjoyed Aishwarya and Aaradhya, who were seated in the audience. In another video, Abhishek was seen dedicating the performance to Aaradhya and thanked Aishwarya “for being so amazing.” “This one for our little princess. I love you Aaradhya. And Aaradhya’s mama for being so amazing. They are just the best,” he is heard saying in the video.

IIFA 2022 took place in Abu Dhabi. The award ceremony concluded on Saturday.