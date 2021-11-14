Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan share views of ‘paradise’ from their Maldives vacation with Aaradhya. See photos 

Actor Abhishek Bachchan, his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and their daughter Aaradhya are in the Maldives for a family vacation. Both actors took to Instagram and shared scenic views from their hotel, inspiring wanderlust in fans.

Abhishek captioned his photo, “Not a bad view to wake-up to.” Aishwarya shared a photo of trees and the beach, with the caption, “Sun, breeze and paradise.” One fan commented on the photo, “Wow fabulous view, enjoy your Sunday!” Another wrote, “Sunday, fun day!” Other fans simply left heart emoticons on the posts.

The couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport last night, leaving for the Maldives along with Aaradhya. The vacation is probably in celebration of her 10th birthday, on November 16.

Abhishek, whose last film role came in The Big Bull earlier this year, has several projects in the pipeline. He will play the titular role of an insurance agent/contract killer in Bob Biswas, a spin-off of the hit film Kahaani. Apart from this, he will also be seen in the new season of his Amazon Prime Video series Breathe: Into the Shadows. Aishwarya, on the other hand, has wrapped up Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan.