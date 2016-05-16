Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Abhishek and I don’t do just one kind of cinema

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are busy with their respective films – “Housefull 3” and “Sarbjit”. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are busy with their respective films – “Housefull 3” and “Sarbjit”.

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan says she and her actor husband Abhishek Bachchan share similar sensibilities when it comes to doing films and they don’t restrict themselves to a particular genre.

Abhishek and Aishwarya are busy with their respective films – “Housefull 3” and “Sarbjit”.

“Both Abhishek’s film ‘Housefull 3’ and my film ‘Sarbjit’ are completely different. As actors, both Abhishek and I thoroughly enjoy this (comedy) kind of genre. We as actors don’t do one kind of cinema and this is what we both share in common,” Aishwarya said in an interview here.

Abhishek is the new addition to the successful “Housefull” franchise.

The new instalment “Housefull 3” has a stellar starcast, including Akshay Kumar, Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Lisa Haydon, Boman Irani, Chunkey Pandey and others.

Directed by Sajid-Farhad, the film is scheduled to hit theatres on June 3.

“The fact that it’s a such a huge successful franchise (‘Housefull 3’), it means it is succeeding in entertaining the audience. I have seen a couple of scenes of ‘Housefull 3’ as we were dubbing in same area, so Abhishek and Akshay called to see the scenes and it’s a laugh riot,” Aishwarya said.

The 42-year-old actress has shown versatility by doing all kind of films in her career.

“As an actor I have always been open to doing all kinds of cinema. Just as much serious is intense work, I have always said comedy is serious work as well for the artists, writers and director. It is wonderful when that kind of cinema evokes that kind of reaction. It means that they (team) have managed to hit the spot,” she said.

Post her sabbatical, Aishwarya’s film “Jazbaa” released which was a crime thriller. She is now charged up for “Sarbjit”, a biographical drama. She would also be seen in Karan Johar’s romantic-drama “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”.

“In movies, let’s see (referring to comedy film offers), now that you have asked a question so let’s see who is listening in terms of offers coming my way,” she said.

“It’s a genre that is celebrated for what it is…it’s out there, in the face, big picturisation for songs, etc. So that’s the genre that the audience enjoy thoroughly. We are also audience when we see a film,” she said.

In real life, the “Dhoom 2” actress thinks at times people don’t get her funny side correctly.

“Sometimes people get the humour (she does) and sometimes they don’t,” she added.

