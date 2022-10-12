Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya send ‘dher saara pyaar’ as Amitabh Bachchan celebrates birthday on KBC. Watch

Tuesday’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati was a mixed bag of emotions for Amitabh Bachchan’s fans. His son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, and wife Jaya Bachchan came to surprise the superstar on his 80th birthday. During the episode, Abhishek made his father emotional by showing old pictures of the actor with his family.

Besides taking Big B on a nostalgia ride, Abhishek also played special video messages from his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and niece and nephew Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda.

In their video message, Aishwarya and Aaradhya showered love on senior Bachchan. They said, “Aapko janamdin ki bohot bohot shubhkaamnayein. Hum par humesha aapka aashirwaad bana rahe. Dher saara pyaar. Dhanyawaad (A very happy birthday to you. May we always be blessed by you. A lot of love. Thank you).”

Recorded @SrBachchan's 80th B'day special episode.

Here’s a small clip for all the well-wishers of #AishwaryaRaiBachchan. Aishwarya & Aaradhya wishing @SrBachchan.

Courtesy – Sony SET (India).

Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan could not make it to the episode as she was not keeping well. But she also sent an emotional message for her father. She sent a video which had a collection of some unseen pictures of her with the ‘Shehenshah’ of Bollywood. Ranging from her childhood to the day of her wedding, the pictures left the actor teary-eyed.

Later in the episode, Big B mentioned how he loves his daughter more only because she is a daughter. Abhishek complained and asked, “Why do you love Shwet Di more than me?” His father just had one answer, “Kyunki vo beti hai (because she is a daughter).”

Towards the end of the episode, the actor cut a milk cake instead of a regular cake as Jaya Bachchan revealed that the Bachchans do not cut cakes on birthdays. Also, they do not sing the birthday song. Instead, they say what Amitabh’s father Harivansh Rai Bachchan used to say, “Varsh Nav, Harsh Nav, Jeevan Utkarsh Nav.”