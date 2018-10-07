Follow Us:
Sunday, October 07, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan showers love on daughter Aaradhya in new set of photos

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to Instagram to share adorable photos with daughter Aaradhya.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 7, 2018 3:13:10 pm

aishwarya rai bachchan photos Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Aaradhya in Doha. (Photo credit: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the ramp in Doha for celebrity designer Manish Malhotra. The actor took charge of the ramp as the showstopper and stunned the people she passed by. Along with her, the little one, Aaradhya did not lag behind. The 6-year-old was not on the ramp but surely caught everyone’s attention. As Aishwarya walked the ramp, she blew a kiss to Aaradhya who was seated in the audience.

Sharing the video on Instagram, the actor wrote, “You Complete Me.”

Aishwarya is surely a hands-on mother. She makes sure her daughter is aware of her profession or why her mother is so famous.

Check out photos of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan:

aishwarya rai bachchan ramp walk photos Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya indulging in some mother-daughter love.
aishwarya rai bahchcan family Aishwarya strikes a pose with Aaradhya and her mother.
aishwarya rai bachchan aaradhya bachchan photos Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan wore similar outfits
aishwarya rai photos Aishwarya Rai looked stunning as she walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra

aishwarya aaradhya Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wished Mickey Contractor a very happy birthday.
aishwarya rai bachchan Isn’t Aishwarya a total stunner?




Manish Malhotra with Aishwarya Rai. Manish Malhotra with Aishwarya Rai.

