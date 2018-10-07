Aishwarya Rai Bachchan showers love on daughter Aaradhya in new set of photos

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the ramp in Doha for celebrity designer Manish Malhotra. The actor took charge of the ramp as the showstopper and stunned the people she passed by. Along with her, the little one, Aaradhya did not lag behind. The 6-year-old was not on the ramp but surely caught everyone’s attention. As Aishwarya walked the ramp, she blew a kiss to Aaradhya who was seated in the audience.
Sharing the video on Instagram, the actor wrote, “You Complete Me.”
Aishwarya is surely a hands-on mother. She makes sure her daughter is aware of her profession or why her mother is so famous.
Check out photos of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan:
