Thursday, May 19, 2022

Aishwarya Rai meets Eva Longoria’s ‘handsome’ son, watch Aaradhya greet him as Abhishek Bachchan looks on

Eva Longoria met Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya with a lot of love and affection. She later introduced them to her 3-year-old son Santiago. They attended the L'Oreal after-party along with Abhishek Bachchan.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 19, 2022 12:42:30 pm
aishwarya raiAishwarya Rai Bachchan is in Cannes with daughter Aaradhya and husband Abhishek. (Photo: aishwarya_raifan/Instagram)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Eva Longoria have been attending Cannes Film Festival for a few years now and have become close friends over the years. The two represent the same beauty brand and have developed a friendship with each other that is evident in a videos being circulated on social media. In the video, Eva introduced her 3-year-old son Santiago to Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya via video call.

In one of the videos, Eva hugs Aaradhya as soon as they meet. In another video, Aaradhya introduces herself even as Aishwarya calls the young boy ‘handsome’. Abhishek can be seen standing next to them as he looks at his family proudly.

Aishwarya made her red carpet at Cannes on the second day of the festival. She was seen in a black and floral gown and her photos went viral on social media instantly. Aishwarya attended the Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun Maverick premiere at the festival.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |75th Cannes 2022 Day 3 Live Updates: Aishwarya Rai attends party with Aaradhya and Abhishek Bachchan, looks gorgeous in pink shimmery dress

Apart from Aishwarya, several other Indian artists are attending the film festival this year. The 75th edition of Cannes has picked India as the ‘country of honour’ at the Cannes Film Market. Tamannaah Bhatia, Pooja Hegde, Urvashi Rautela, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and music maestro AR Rahman are attending the festival from the Indian delegation.

Indian actor Deepika Padukone is one of the jury members of the festival this year.

