Sunday, December 26, 2021
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan look radiant in red for Christmas. See photos

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya twinned in red in a special Christmas post.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
December 26, 2021 10:22:25 am
Aishwarya rai bachchan, aaradhya bachchanAishwarya can be seen posing with Aaradhya in these Christmas photos. (Photo: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared her Christmas celebration photos on Instagram. She can be seen posing with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Both Aishwarya and Aaradhya twinned in red. In the background there is a small Christmas tree and a portrait of Krishnaraj Rai, Aishwarya’s father, who died in 2017.

“Here’s wishing you all a 🎊Merry Christmas🎄💝🎊💖much Love, Peace, Good Health and Happiness 🎊🧿💗🤗🥰God Bless 🌈✨” Aishwarya wrote in the caption of her post.

Along with her husband Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya celebrated Aaradhya’s birthday last month in the Maldives.

In a conversation with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Abhishek opened up on how his wife and his daughter have “immensely” contributed to his performances. He thanked Aishwarya for taking complete responsibility of taking care of Aaradhya when he is away on shoots. Abhishek also said that becoming a father has made him a more responsible and thoughtful actor.

While Abhishek has been an active actor and was last seen in Bob Biswas, Aishwarya has taken up roles intermittently. She was last seen in the 2018 movie Fanney Khan alongside Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor.

She will next be seen in Mani Ratnam’s eagerly anticipated epic drama Ponniyin Selvan, in which she will be seen in the role of Nandini. It is slated to release next year. She will reprise the role in the sequel, Ponniyin Selvan 2.

