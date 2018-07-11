This photo of Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan is aww-dorable

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares kiss of love with Aaradhya Bachchan. (Photo credit: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares kiss of love with Aaradhya Bachchan. (Photo credit: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram)

While the father-son duo of Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan are busy attending matches at the Football World Cup in Russia, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan had fun at Disneyland, Paris. On Wednesday, Aishwarya took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo with her fans. In the photo, the former beauty queen and her six-year-old daughter can be seen exchanging a kiss right in front of the Disney castle.

The two have been spending quality time together and Aishwarya’s Instagram is proof.

Aishwarya was in Paris to attend an event of a brand she endorses. She made sure to take along Aaradhya with her. While she was there for work, her stay became fun because of the little one.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai is gearing up for her next titled Fanney Khan. The Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra production venture will see Aishwarya playing a singing sensation called Baby Singh.

Fanney Khan revolves around a father (Anil Kapoor) willing to go the extra mile (even if that involves kidnapping) to fulfill his daughter’s dream of being a singer. Rajkummar Rao and Divya Dutta also play pivotal roles in the family entertainer.

Interestingly, Aishwarya and Anil will share the screen space after almost two decades. The two have earlier worked on Humara Dil Aapke Paas Hai and Taal.

Slated to release on August 3, 2018, Fanney Khan is an official remake of 73rd Academy Awards nominee and Belgian film Everybody’s Famous.

