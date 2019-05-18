Toggle Menu
The Bachchan clan attends Aaradhya’s dance performance

Aishwarya was on Saturday photographed in Mumbai with her mother Brindya Rai, husband Abhishek Bachchan, mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan and Aaradhya. The actor and her family descended at ace choreographer Shiamak Davar's event to witness Aaradhya's dance performance.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with mother Brindya Rai and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan (Express photo: Varinder Chawla).

While her fans wait with bated breath for Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Cannes 2019 appearance, the actor is busy attending to her daughter Aaradhya’s needs. Aishwarya was on Saturday photographed in Mumbai with her mother Brindya Rai, husband Abhishek Bachchan, mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan and Aaradhya. The actor and her family descended at ace choreographer Shiamak Davar’s event to witness Aaradhya’s dance performance.

The family was snapped by our photographers upon their arrival at the venue. Dressed in casuals, Aishwarya waved at the cameras along with mother Brindya and Aaradhya.

Later, Shweta Bachchan Nanda was also seen with Abhishek and Jaya at the event. Promising the paparazzi that he would return to pose for pictures after the show, junior Bachchan proceeded to mark his presence at the event.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan strikes a pose for the camera with family (Express photo: Varinder Chawla).
Aishwarya Rai waves at the shutterbugs (Express photo: Varinder Chawla).
Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan arrive for the event (Express photo: Varinder Chawla).
Aishwarya Rai with mother Brindya and daughter Aaradhya (Express photo: Varinder Chawla).

Not too long ago, Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhaya were spotted spending some quality time together in Maldives. Both Aishwarya and Abhishek had taken to their social media handles to share updates with their followers.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will reportedly share screen space with husband Abhishek Bachchan in the romantic drama Gulab Jamun. She was last seen as a pop sensation in the Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Fanney Khan. On the other hand, Abhishek is in talks to star in the sequel of Karan Johar’s production venture Dostana.

