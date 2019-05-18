The Bachchan clan attends Aaradhya’s dance performance

While her fans wait with bated breath for Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Cannes 2019 appearance, the actor is busy attending to her daughter Aaradhya’s needs. Aishwarya was on Saturday photographed in Mumbai with her mother Brindya Rai, husband Abhishek Bachchan, mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan and Aaradhya. The actor and her family descended at ace choreographer Shiamak Davar’s event to witness Aaradhya’s dance performance.

Advertising

The family was snapped by our photographers upon their arrival at the venue. Dressed in casuals, Aishwarya waved at the cameras along with mother Brindya and Aaradhya.

Later, Shweta Bachchan Nanda was also seen with Abhishek and Jaya at the event. Promising the paparazzi that he would return to pose for pictures after the show, junior Bachchan proceeded to mark his presence at the event.

See latest photos of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan:

Not too long ago, Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhaya were spotted spending some quality time together in Maldives. Both Aishwarya and Abhishek had taken to their social media handles to share updates with their followers.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will reportedly share screen space with husband Abhishek Bachchan in the romantic drama Gulab Jamun. She was last seen as a pop sensation in the Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Fanney Khan. On the other hand, Abhishek is in talks to star in the sequel of Karan Johar’s production venture Dostana.