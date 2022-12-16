scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda attend Pro Kabaddi match, cheer for Abhishek Bachchan’s team, See pictures and videos

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and niece Navya Naveli Nanda clapped, hooted and broke in to roaring cheer as Abhishek Bachchan's Jaipur Pink Panthers won the Pro Kabaddi semi-final match on Thursday.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan- Aaradhya Bachchan- Navya Naveli NandaAishwarya Rai Bachchan along with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and niece Navya Naveli Nanda attended the Pro Kabaddi semi finals on Thursday. (Photo: Star Sports India/ Instagram)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The ninth season of Pro Kabaddi has started picking up momentum in Mumbai as it entered the semi final phase on Thursday. The match became extra special as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and niece Navya Naveli Nanda attended the semi final match between Abhishek Bachchan’s team Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltans.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya were seen twinning in Jaipur Pink panther hoodies while Navya sported the team’s pink t-shirt, as they cheered for the team. The Bachchan family clapped, hooted and broke in to roaring loud cheer as their team won the match. Watch video here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Star Sports India (@starsportsindia)

Aishwarya’s fan clubs also shared pictures and videos from the match last evening.

Along with Aishwarya, Aaradhya and Navya, Abhishek’s friend and actor Sikandar Kher was also present at the match.

Also read |Abhishek Bachchan calls himself ‘OTT ka Bachchan’, shares ‘have been busier in last 6-8 months than I have been in a decade’

Abhiskeh Bachchan also took to his official Instagram handle to celebrate his team’s win in the semi finals. Sharing a picture of his team, he wrote, “So proud of this team. Finalists!! Let’s go!!!.” Responding to his son’s celebratory post, Amitabh Bachchan commented, “So so so proud of you Bhaiyu .. quietly but effectively you have proved your worth, despite all round criticism and biased views !! Love you …❤️❤️❤️.” Shweta Bachchan too cheered for her brother and wrote, “Woo hoo.”

Bachchan, in an earlier press statement, had shared his love for Kabaddi. he had said, “Kabaddi is an ancient Indian contact sport, and the essence of it is in its simplicity. The sportsmanship between the raider and the tackling defender is commendable.”

 

 

 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’Premium
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri’s offer for a cup of tea che...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri’s offer for a cup of tea che...
5 Qs | Congress MP Vivek Tankha: ‘Sovereign function doesn’t ...Premium
5 Qs | Congress MP Vivek Tankha: ‘Sovereign function doesn’t ...
Hackers for hire: Meta takes down Indian firm’s phishing networkPremium
Hackers for hire: Meta takes down Indian firm’s phishing network

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-12-2022 at 12:08:06 pm
Next Story

Emotional labour: what it is – and why it falls to women in the workplace and at home

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

srk amitabh bachchan rani mukerji
Shah Rukh Khan jokingly blames Rani Mukerji for imperfect Bengali; Amitabh Bachchan hugs Mardaani actor: Highlights from KIFF 2022
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close