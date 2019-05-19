Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives in Cannes with daughter Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has finally reached Cannes to attend the film festival and for her much anticipated red carpet walk. She is accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Aishwarya Rai has been an Indian mainstay at the illustrious film festival for years now and is world renowned for her red carpet appearances and outfits.

Cannes Film Festival is noted as much for the screened films as it is for the daily red carpet, which was introduced to the event in the 1987 edition.

Aish uploaded a photo of herself with Aaradhya in a car on her Instagram handle and captioned it, “We’re HERE…Thank you All for your LOVE 💖 Cannes 2019🌈✨.” Aaradhya is seen holding a bouquet of flowers and both are smiling at the camera.

This year the Indian stars from the film and television industry have dazzled the red carpet event and grabbed a lot of attention all around. Some of the biggest stars of their respective fields like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Hina Khan, Huma Qureshi, Diana Penty and others have been spotted at the event.

Deepika, Priyanka, Kangana and Hina have already walked the red carpet. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is also expected to mark her presence at the festival in the coming days.