Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya and Abhishek return to Mumbai after making a splash at Cannes, fans call them a ‘beautiful family’

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya and Abhishek Bachchan returned from the prestigious Cannes festival. The family was snapped by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport recently, with Aishwarya holding Aaradhya’s hand and Abhishek behind them. Fans flooded the video with hearts, as they found it ‘adorable’ the way Aishwarya looked at Abhishek.

One wrote, “The way Aishwarya is looking at Abhishek.” Another wrote, “The way she holds Aaradhya’s hand.” A third added, “Aish by holding hand of Aaradhya assures her that ‘don’t worry don’t be nervous mama is here’ and I love this about her. Mothers always protective about their children doesn’t matter if they are grown up or not.”

Aishwarya, who represented a cosmetics brand at Cannes, served up some glam looks throughout her visit. She also attended a special event hosted by the brand on Saturday. She walked the red carpet in a black floral gown for the Top Gun: Maverick premiere, and made an appearance at the L’Oreal Paris anniversary dinner. Pictures and videos of the actor have been widely shared online. One video showed Aaradhya interacting with actor Eva Longoria’s son via FaceTime.

Apart from Aishwarya, several Indian celebrities are attending this year’s festival. These include Hina Khan, Urvashi Rautela, Tamannaah Bhatia, Pooja Hegde, R Madhavan, Prasoon Joshi, AR Rahman, Aditi Rao Hydari and others. Deepika Padukone is one of the jury members.

Aishwarya was last seen on the big screen in 2018’s Fanney Khan. She will make an acting comeback in this year’s historical epic Ponniyin Selvan, directed by Mani Ratnam.