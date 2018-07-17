Aishwarya, Aaradhya and Abhishek are ready for their summer holiday

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan make for a perfect family. (Photo credit: Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan make for a perfect family. (Photo credit: Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram)

After watching 2018 FIFA World Cup matches in Russia, Abhishek Bachchan has joined Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan in Paris. The Manmarziyan actor posted a photo of his family on Instagram. He captioned the photo as, “Then there were three! #SummerHolidays.”

On the work front, Aishwarya will soon start promotions of Fanney Khan, which also stars Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor. In the film, Aishwarya plays singing sensation Baby Singh.

Meanwhile, Abhishek has wrapped up the Anurag Kashyap directorial Manmarziyaan, which will hit screens later this year. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.

Abhishek wrote an emotional note on Manmarziyan wrap. Addressing to Anurag, the actor had written, “Making a movie is a journey. The best thing about films is, the journey will always live on forever. As this part of the journey of #Manmarziyaan comes to an end…. Thank you @anuragkashyap10 for entrusting me with Robbie. I hope I can repay your trust, belief and faith in me. I hope I make you proud. And as and when you look back on this journey, my victory would be if you smile….”

