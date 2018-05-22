Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Women need to stop judging each other

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan says through interviews the audience has got to know about her real personality, her beliefs and choices. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan says through interviews the audience has got to know about her real personality, her beliefs and choices.

Bearing the tag of one of the world’s most beautiful women since she won the title of Miss World in 1994, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan says the society needs to stop perceiving women, who like grooming themselves, as less intelligent. Aishwarya believes that women need to stop judging each other on the basis of how much makeup they put on. One’s desire to look glamourous shouldn’t become the parameter of judging their intellect, said the actor, in a group interview on the sidelines of her Cannes appearance as the brand ambassador of cosmetic brand L’Oreal Paris.

“Grooming has been a part of our culture since the beginning, both for men and women. Everybody grooms themselves but to what degree depends up on the individual. First, we need to free ourselves of judging each other. Someone did more then it’s his or her choice, and if someone did less then that’s also their choice. I don’t think either side should be judged. We, as women, need to stop judging each other in a sense that if you put make-up that doesn’t mean you don’t have brains, it doesn’t mean you lack in substance, it does not mean that you are not sensitive or compassionate,” Aishwarya said.

She continued, “At the same time, if you choose not to use makeup, doesn’t mean you are a disinterested person or a person lacking in colour or you are brainy just because you don’t put makeup, or you are too serious and not a fun-loving person. The day we break away from these pre-conceived notions, we all will start co-existing.”

A lot of female actors have been subjected to such sexism within the industry and outside, wherein if they dress up, on or off screen, they are not taken seriously. Aishwarya, however, said she hasn’t faced that prejudice, courtesy her conscious film choices and the acclaimed directors she has worked with through her more than two decade-long film career.

“Since the beginning, through media interviews, the audience has got to know about my real personality, my beliefs, my choices. I didn’t get judged on the basis of my looks. I do believe, however, that I could have got bracketed or slotted had my audience not known how I am off screen. Also, look at the choices I made in my career. I worked with people like Mani Ratnam, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra… So, that helped too. You think these people would work with me because of my looks? I am sure they are intelligent enough to not risk their films with my face. They must have seen something in me,” she concluded.

