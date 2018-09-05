Aishwarya Rai Bachchan roots for women empowerment at 31st Women Entrepreneur’s Exhibition

Aishwarya Rai will next be seen in Gulab Jamun. Aishwarya Rai will next be seen in Gulab Jamun.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan today attended the inauguration of the 31st Women Entrepreneur’s Exhibition in Mumbai.

Apart from Aishwarya Rai, the event saw the presence of Sonu Nigam, Poonam Mahajan, Ronit Roy, Princess Diya Kumari, Pinky Reddy, Sangita Jindal, Kokilaben Ambani, Urvi Piramal, Bina Modi, Amrita Raichand, Perizaad Zorabien, Rashmi Thackeray, Arzaan Khambatta and others.

Check out the photos here:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at 31st Women Entrepreneur's Exhibition launch.

Aishwarya was joined by her mother Brindya Rai and singer Sonu Nigam.

Aishwarya looked gorgeous at the event.

The actor has previously lend her support to causes like gender equality and body positivity.

Sonu Nigam and Ronit Roy at the event.

Shabana Azmi was among the guests at the event.

Aishwarya was recently seen in Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Fanney Khan. The film did not do well at the box office.

Now, fans are eagerly waiting for her Gulab Jamun, which will also star Abhishek Bachchan. Gulab Jamun will mark the real-life couple’s first project this decade.

