Aishwarya Rai Bachchan roots for women empowerment at 31st Women Entrepreneur’s Exhibition

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan today attended the inauguration of the 31st Women Entrepreneur’s Exhibition in Mumbai.
Apart from Aishwarya Rai, the event saw the presence of Sonu Nigam, Poonam Mahajan, Ronit Roy, Princess Diya Kumari, Pinky Reddy, Sangita Jindal, Kokilaben Ambani, Urvi Piramal, Bina Modi, Amrita Raichand, Perizaad Zorabien, Rashmi Thackeray, Arzaan Khambatta and others.
Check out the photos here:
Aishwarya was recently seen in Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Fanney Khan. The film did not do well at the box office.
Now, fans are eagerly waiting for her Gulab Jamun, which will also star Abhishek Bachchan. Gulab Jamun will mark the real-life couple’s first project this decade.
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App