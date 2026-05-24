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Aishwarya Rai at Cannes 2026: Actor saves the best for Cannes closing ceremony, see photos, videos
Aishwarya at Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai stepped onto the red carpet of the Cannes 2026 closing ceremony in a sharply tailored white Cheney Chan tuxedo paired with a dramatic feather boa.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2026: Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan bid adieu to the 2026 Cannes Film Festival in dramatic fashion, commanding attention at the closing ceremony in a striking all-white look.
Aishwarya stepped onto the red carpet in a sharply tailored white Cheney Chan tuxedo paired with a dramatic feather boa.
Sunday’s appearance marked Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s second outing at the prestigious film festival. On Friday, she attended the premiere of The Birthday Party in a sparkling blue mermaid gown. Later that day, Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan attended the Lights On Women’s Worth event. While Aishwarya opted for a soft pink gown, Aaradhya grabbed attention in a striking red ensemble.
On a day when some social media users were busy body-shaming and age-shaming the Queen of Cannes, she was out there looking a million bucks and enjoying herself. The haters can take a seat. 🤷♂️#AishwaryaRai#Cannesfilmfestival pic.twitter.com/SJ9VU6QrhU
— pranav pradhi (@pranavpradhi1) May 23, 2026
While Aishwarya Rai’s first Cannes 2026 look drew mixed reactions online, her closing ceremony appearance was met with widespread praise on social media.
A comment on Reddit read, “The outfit is giving boss and sassy angelic vibes but man that face!!! The makeup, confidence and her pose is just fire….. A true diva! Thank God she ditched those body hiding abysmal clothing she’s been wearing last year n before.” Another Reddit user commented, “Love the styling, makeup and the CONFIDENCE! This one feels like a personal win 🫶.” A third user wrote, “Oh my god! She’s back guys! The aura, the charm! She has chosen her color palette well this time.”
Also Read – ‘Cannes can start now’: Eva Longoria’s reaction to seeing Aishwarya Rai on red carpet goes viral
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been a regular presence at the Cannes Film Festival for more than two decades. She made her Cannes debut in 2002 alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the premiere of Devdas, and has remained one of India’s most recognisable faces at the festival ever since.
In 2003, Aishwarya became the first Indian actress to serve on the Cannes jury, years before actors like Vidya Balan and Deepika Padukone took on the role.
Over the years, Aishwarya Rai has attended the festival with different members of the Bachchan family, including husband Abhishek Bachchan and in-laws Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. In recent years, however, her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan has become her constant companion on the Cannes red carpet.
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