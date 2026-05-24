Aishwarya Rai at Cannes 2026: Actor saves the best for Cannes closing ceremony, see photos, videos

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses for photographers upon arrival at the Cannes 2026 closing ceremony. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2026: Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan bid adieu to the 2026 Cannes Film Festival in dramatic fashion, commanding attention at the closing ceremony in a striking all-white look.

Aishwarya stepped onto the red carpet in a sharply tailored white Cheney Chan tuxedo paired with a dramatic feather boa.

Sunday’s appearance marked Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s second outing at the prestigious film festival. On Friday, she attended the premiere of The Birthday Party in a sparkling blue mermaid gown. Later that day, Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan attended the Lights On Women’s Worth event. While Aishwarya opted for a soft pink gown, Aaradhya grabbed attention in a striking red ensemble.